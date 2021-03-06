Shine on Quad Cities dance competition raises $1,500 for King’s Harvest Animal Shelter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Dance Competition Shine on Quad Cities raised nearly $4,000 for local businesses and non-profits in the Quad Cities that were affected by COVID-19. TV6′s Joey Donia danced to raise money for the King’s Harvest No Kill Animal Shelter. Friday afternoon, Shine on Quad Cities donated $1,500 to the shelter.

“It means a lot, donations have been dwindling since the pandemic and this will be great to help us out with some of our vet bills and help get some of the animals spayed and neutered” said King’s Harvest Director Terri Glize.

