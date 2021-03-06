Show Your Love Contest Winner

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

It has been a year since we all had to change our lives during COVID-19. That’s exactly why KWQC-TV6 partnered with Hy-Vee to have the “Show Your Love Contest” to learn the moving stories of Quad Citians during this unprecedented time. Entries were accepted from February 19-26. The prize was a $5,000 travel voucher courtesy of HyVee.

The winner is Lydia Harris of Davenport. Watch the video/interview including when Paula Sands called her to give her the news....plus hear her painful journey (herniated disc) where love prevailed over the course of 2020. Congrats to Lydia and her husband! She is presently researching where the couple wants to finally take a honeymoon (maybe Cancun).

