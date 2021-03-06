Vote for Mardi Paws’ King & Queen

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Humane Society of Scott County needs help in choosing the shelter Mardi Paws King and Queen. Typically, this contest takes place at an in-person event. This year, there will be no large in-person party. Instead, it is all virtual. And this is the FINAL weekend to vote for your favorites. Voting officially ends Tuesday, March 9th.

Ryan Wille is the QCL guest to explain the process and the ultimate goal: raise $10,000 for local pets that need someone in their corner.

Here is how it works:

1- Visit HSSC’s online photo contest at this link: www.gogophotocontest.com/hssc

2- Choose the pets you want to vote on and remember, the more you donate the more prizes they get.

3- Donate and vote! $1=1 vote

Since the agency wants all of the homeless pets to benefit, here are the prizes they can win. If a dog reaches the listed amount of votes, this is what they get.....

1,000 votes= Dog friendly cookie and “pup-a-ccino” date with one of our staff or volunteers.

2,500 votes= Out and about to pick up and eat their own personalized, dog-friendly cake and “pup-a-ccino” date.

5,000 votes= King or Queen day on the town! Complete with hiking trip to Scott County Park, snack stops, toy shopping, belly rubs, car rides, and more!

Remember- the more you donate and vote, the more our shelter dogs get to experience!

*The dog with the most votes at the end of the contest will be crowned King or Queen.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.