Advertisement

Warmer Sunday ahead

Rain Chances Wednesday & Thursday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After a great day for some outdoor time, tonight will pave the way to even warmer temperatures! Southerly winds will make a return and help low temperatures be near freezing and bump highs well into the 50s! There will be a few passing clouds through the day. The winds will slightly pick up in the afternoon, but not bothersome enough to not enjoy some time outdoors! Heading into the work week we start with more sunshine and more areas will see highs will be able to reach the 60s Monday through Wednesday. Breezy conditions return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday there will be rain chances and by Wednesday night we could hear a few rumbles of thunder! Highs in the 50s return Thursday. Stay tuned for updates on the return of active weather Wednesday.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 30°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly breezy. High: 60°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Warm, mostly clear. Low: 42°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Multiple fire crews, squad cards, and ambulances arrived at the scene of a fire in Rock Falls...
One woman is dead following a fire in Rock Falls
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
Western Illinois University responds to Mayor Acri’s letter
Western Illinois University responds to Mayor Acri’s letter
A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
Jim Nelson has been in a nursing home, unable to see his wife Gina due to the pandemic. On...
Milan couple reunites after 9 months apart

Latest News

A sunny and pleasant weekend ahead
A Sunny & Unseasonably Warm Weekend Ahead
A sunny and pleasant weekend ahead
Your First Alert Forecast
Clear skies by Saturday afternoon
Warmer temperatures will arrive over the weekend
Clear skies by Saturday afternoon
Warmer temperatures will arrive over the weekend