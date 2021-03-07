Advertisement

At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts

This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks...
This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, Sunday, March 7, 2021. A series of explosions killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 600 others on Sunday, authorities said.(TVGE via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 600 others on Sunday, authorities said.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said the explosion at 4 p.m. local time was due to the “negligent handling of dynamite” in the military barracks located in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in Bata.

“The impact of the explosion caused damage in almost all the houses and buildings in Bata,” the president said in a statement, which was in Spanish.

The defense ministry released a statement late Sunday saying that a fire at a weapons depot in the barracks caused the explosion of high-caliber ammunition. It said the provisional death toll was 20, adding that the cause of the explosions will be fully investigated.

The country’s president said the fire may have been due to residents burning the fields surrounding the barracks.

State television showed a huge plume of smoke rising above the explosion site as crowds fled, with many people crying out “we don’t know what happened, but it is all destroyed.”

Images on local media seen by The Associated Press show people screaming and crying running through the streets amid debris and smoke. Roofs of houses were ripped off and wounded people were being carried into a hospital.

Equatorial Guinea, an African country of 1.3 million people located south of Cameroon, was a colony of Spain until it gained its independence in 1968. Bata has roughly 175,000 inhabitants.

Earlier, the Health Ministry had tweeted that 17 were killed. The ministry made a call for blood donors and volunteer health workers to go to the Regional Hospital de Bata, one of three hospitals treating the wounded.

The ministry said its health workers were treating the injured at the site of the tragedy and in medical facilities, but feared people were still missing under the rubble.

The blasts were a shock for the oil rich Central African nation. Foreign Minister Simeón Oyono Esono Angue met with foreign ambassadors and asked for aid.

“It is important for us to ask our brother countries for their assistance in this lamentable situation since we have a health emergency (due to COVID-19) and the tragedy in Bata,” he said.

A doctor calling into TVGE, who went by his first name, Florentino, said the situation was a “moment of crisis” and that the hospitals were overcrowded. He said a sports center set up for COVID-19 patients would be used to receive minor cases.

Radio station, Radio Macuto, said on Twitter that people were being evacuated within four kilometers of the city because the fumes might be harmful.

Following the blast, the Spanish Embassy in Equatorial Guinea recommended on Twitter that “Spanish nationals stay in their homes.”

___

Joseph Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

___

A previous version of this story was corrected to show that state television is TVGE, not TGVE.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police have not yet identified any reported injuries or victims.
Davenport Police investigating a possible shooting near Perry St.
Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400...
Fire crews respond to Bettendorf structure fire Saturday
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
Multiple fire crews, squad cards, and ambulances arrived at the scene of a fire in Rock Falls...
One woman is dead following a fire in Rock Falls
Illinois State Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash in Fulton County

Latest News

The march paused for the crowd to sit in an intersection, silently listening to a roll call of...
Protesters gather for silent march day before Chauvin trial
Everleigh Luneau suffered a heart attack at 7 weeks old during which she stopped breathing. Her...
Mom uses CPR to save baby who stopped breathing during heart attack
The baby girl's parents want to stress the importance of knowing CPR, not just for adults and...
Mom's CPR training kicked in when she found infant daughter not breathing
Hundreds of people flooded the streets near the University of Colorado in Boulder on Saturday...
Authorities to seek charges after violent Colorado party that left officers hurt
Following the incident, cars were damaged, glass and trash was everywhere and several police...
College students clean up after 'disappointing' party near Colo. campus gets violent