Advertisement

A Sunny Sunday Ahead

Rain Chances Return By Midweek
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Prepare for more warm temperatures! Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s north and low 40s from the Quad Cities south. Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon Monday while temperatures reach the mid-60s. Although there will be warm temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday as well, Monday has the best conditions in store if you want to spend time outdoors. Tuesday will be breezy and by Wednesday there will be windy conditions. Our next weather maker arrives Wednesday bringing rain by morning. Late Wednesday there will be a cold front that brings rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. We will keep updating this as we get closer.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm. Low: 43°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Warm, mostly sunny. High: 65°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 44°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Davenport Police have not yet identified any reported injuries or victims.
Davenport Police investigating a possible shooting near Perry St.
Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400...
Fire crews respond to Bettendorf structure fire Saturday
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
Multiple fire crews, squad cards, and ambulances arrived at the scene of a fire in Rock Falls...
One woman is dead following a fire in Rock Falls
Illinois State Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash in Fulton County

Latest News

Warm morning
60s through Wednesday!
Warm morning
Warm to start the next week
Warm morning
A Sunny Sunday Ahead
Warm morning
Warm