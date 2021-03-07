A Sunny Sunday Ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We’re starting the day with some scattered clouds, but they won’t last long. Get ready for another round of sunshine and spring-like conditions, as Sunday temperatures warm into the 50′s to middle 60′s. That will pretty much be the theme as we head into Monday and Tuesday as well. Look for increasing clouds Tuesday night, ahead of our next weather maker arriving Wednesday. This system will bring rain into the region during the day. A front moving through Wednesday night will push more rain (and possibly a few thunderstorms) into Iowa and Illinois Thursday. We’ll be monitoring the situation this week.

TODAY: A few clouds this morning, then mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High: 62°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 42°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Warm sunshine. A bit breezy. High: 63°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

