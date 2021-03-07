Advertisement

Better Understand Your Credit Scores

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jason Norton of DuTrac Community Credit Union is the PSL guest to mainly focus on credit scores and how consumers can improve their scores for better loan options which can make a huge difference in financial health. Watch the segment to get the important information.

Phone: (800) 550-5764

DuTrac Community Credit Union / 2330 E 53rd Street or 3100 W. Kimberly Road (2 locations) in Davenport / 200 N Fourth Avenue in Eldridge, IA / 18072 Highway 64 Maquoketa, IA / 3153 Avenue of the Cities Moline, IL / 2900 South 25th St. Suite A in Clinton

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police have not yet identified any reported injuries or victims.
Davenport Police investigating a possible shooting near Perry St.
Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400...
Fire crews respond to Bettendorf structure fire Saturday
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
Multiple fire crews, squad cards, and ambulances arrived at the scene of a fire in Rock Falls...
One woman is dead following a fire in Rock Falls
Illinois State Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash in Fulton County

Latest News

Snowstar owners say it was a fun way to celebrate and they had a very successful season with...
Snowstar hosts ‘slush pit party’ for last weekend of the season
Bettendorf High School students host pet donation drop off event
Bettendorf High School hosts pet donation drop off
Snowstar owners say it was a fun way to celebrate and they had a very successful season with...
Snowstar hosts ‘slush pit party’ for last weekend of the season
Monmouth teen 3D printing face shields
Monmouth teen wins $10,000 for 3D printing face shields, money to further his cause
Monmouth teen 3D printing face shields
Monmouth teen 3D printing face shields