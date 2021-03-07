Davenport Police investigating a possible shooting near Perry St.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport have blocked off Perry St. in Davenport after they say they are investigating a possible shooting near Perry St.

TV6 crew on the scene were told by Davenport Police that they have not identified any reported victims or injuries as of this time, however, there may be some damage to multiple vehicles in the area. Police as of right now have Perry St. blocked off between 7th and 9th St.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will continue to update it as we learn more.

