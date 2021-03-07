Advertisement

Fire crews respond to Bettendorf structure fire Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Winston Drive.

A TV6 crew on scene says damage is visible on one of the windows on the floor level. Two ambulances and three fire trucks responded.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

