Food Allergies? Try the “Enjoy Life” Product Line

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With food allergies on the rise, so many folks are looking for new, pre-packaged snacking and dessert options. Nina Struss, Hy-Vee dietitian, reveals her Dietitian Pick of the Month which is the “Enjoy Life” product line. Watch the segment to learn more.

“Enjoy Life” brand uses only carefully sourced, all-natural ingredients like quinoa, dried fruit, and rosemary extract all prepared in he largest allergy-friendly bakery in North America to ensure the best quality and safety of our products. Their facility is certified gluten free by the Gluten Free Certification Organization and is dedicated nut-free.

Connect with your Hy-Vee dietitian:

If you are looking for more one-on-one nutrition support from your Hy-Vee dietitian, you can now connect virtually from the comfort and safety of your own home!

To find your local Hy-Vee dietitian, visit www.hy-vee.com/health today and click on “Hy-Vee Dietitians.” Simply enter your city, state or zip code to find the dietitian nearest you and get started on your health and wellness journey.

Throughout the month of March, Hy-Vee will be offering free, virtual cooking classes to help you avoid the top 8 allergens as well as free allergen-friendly virtual store tours.

What other services are available?

  • Schedule individual appointments (ie: consultations for weight loss, diabetes education, heart disease, Celiac disease and more).
  • Send messages to your Hy-Vee dietitian via the chat feature.
  • Participate in a free virtual nutrition store tour and allergen-specific tours.
  • Learn how to create a balanced menu with our Hy-Vee Healthy Habits Meal Plan Program.
  • Share photos of your food for feedback from your Hy-Vee dietitian (through our virtual telehealth app).

