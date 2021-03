DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Nina Struss, Hy-Vee dietitian, highlights great substitutions for those that live with various food allergies. Whether it’s to gluten, all grains, eggs, nuts, or dairy, watch the video to learn more about other options available at Hy-Vee food stores---especially in the Health Market section of the grocery chain.

