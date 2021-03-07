Iowa officials report 300+ new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 336 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 339,544 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,558 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate, based on the total number of tests, is 4%.

Since 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 1,576,995 people have been tested for the virus.

The state website also showed that 167 people were hospitalized, down from 170 from Saturday. Of those, 31 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 35 were in the intensive care unit, and six were on ventilators.

