Advertisement

Iowa officials report 300+ new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths over 24 hours

The 14-day positivity rate, based on the total number of tests, is 4%.
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 336 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 339,544 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,558 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate, based on the total number of tests, is 4%.

Since 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 1,576,995  people have been tested for the virus.

The state website also showed that 167 people were hospitalized, down from 170 from Saturday. Of those, 31 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 35 were in the intensive care unit, and six were on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews, squad cards, and ambulances arrived at the scene of a fire in Rock Falls...
One woman is dead following a fire in Rock Falls
Davenport Police have not yet identified any reported injuries or victims.
Davenport Police investigating a possible shooting near Perry St.
Illinois State Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash in Fulton County
Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400...
Fire crews respond to Bettendorf structure fire Saturday
Verilife will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, selling medical and recreational...
New cannabis dispensary opens in Galena, brings in extra foot traffic

Latest News

Get ready for another round of sunshine and spring-like conditions, as Sunday temperatures warm...
Your First Alert Forecast
"The Big Tip" event gives back to service industry workers
‘The Big Tip‘ event gives back to service industry workers
"The Big Tip" event gives back to service industry workers
"The Big Tip" event gives back to service industry workers
Davenport Police have not yet identified any reported injuries or victims.
Davenport Police investigating a possible shooting near Perry St.