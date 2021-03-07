Advertisement

Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover

By KTVT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:33 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PLANO, Texas (KTVT) - An investigation is underway by Texan school officials and the police after the mother of a 13-year-old boy claimed classmates bullied and abused him at a sleepover.

Summer Smith, the mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey, says her son has been bullied at Haggard Middle School in Plano, Texas, over the past year. She had been reporting the incidents, but she claims everything came to a head at a sleepover in February.

Smith posted a video to Facebook in which she accused SeMarion’s classmates of forcing him to drink urine at the sleepover. She says he was also shot with BB guns, hit in his sleep and called racial slurs.

She claims the sleepover was orchestrated by the students to purposefully bully SeMarion, saying one of them befriended him the month before to get him to come.

“How horrible must you be? This is not a prank. This is beyond bullying. You are evil,” said Smith of the accused students. “It was premeditated and obvious that SeMarion was only invited for their pure entertainment.”

Smith says her son has been harassed, degraded and physically and mentally tortured by his schoolmates, but despite the fact she reported the incidents, she says she received no help from school staff.

“When you say there’s nothing you can do, what do you mean exactly? Because, I got to be honest, it seems like there’s a lot of things you could do,” Smith said.

The Plano Independent School District would not release information about the specifics of the case but said, “Appropriate measures were promptly taken to protect the victim and to investigate the allegations.”

Police say they will conduct a full investigation to identify any criminal offenses.

