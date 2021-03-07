DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula Sands Live was happy to welcome Pastor Lady JudyAnn Morse, a retired Burlington Pastor, to the show to highlight her new book, Simple Signs of God’s Love. After serving as a pastor for eighteen years, Morse is retired from the pulpit to write and publish this book. Watch the segment to learn more about the book and her life.

