Simple Signs of God’s Love
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Paula Sands Live was happy to welcome Pastor Lady JudyAnn Morse, a retired Burlington Pastor, to the show to highlight her new book, Simple Signs of God’s Love. After serving as a pastor for eighteen years, Morse is retired from the pulpit to write and publish this book. Watch the segment to learn more about the book and her life.
- You may also order the book directly from Westbow Press, which also offers and e-book version.
- This book is also available from Amazon,com and Barnes & Noble.com
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.