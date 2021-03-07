Snowstar hosts ‘slush pit party’ for last weekend of the season

ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Snowstar Winter Park hosted a “slush pit party” this weekend to celebrate the end of their season. Skiers and snowboarders hurdled down the slopes into a pit of slushy ice.

Snowstar owners say it was a fun way to celebrate and they had a very successful season with people wanting to get outside and have fun safely during the pandemic! Adults and kids enjoyed the event in the Spring-like weather.

“It feels great. We have this wonderful resort, Snowstar here. We had a great year. Lots of snow and everybody’s having a blast out here today,” said snowboarder Cody Bower. He went down the slopes in a short sleeve shirt!

Snowstar’s last day open for the season is Sunday, March 7th until 9pm.

