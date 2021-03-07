Warm end to the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - If you enjoyed Saturday afternoon, you’ll love the next few days!

Saturday highs

Warmer air will enter tonight and help more areas see 60 degrees Sunday. The Quad Cities has not seen 60 degrees since December 23, 2020.

SUNDAY

Sunday will start with temperatures near 30 degrees and there will be a few passing clouds. By the afternoon in the Quad Cities it will be slightly breezy, leading the way to temperatures well into the 50s.

Monday, Tuesday

By Monday there will be more sunshine and highs have a better chance near the Quad Cities to reach the 60 degree mark. Tuesday will be cloudier and also have stronger winds. If you think we’re done with the snow now that we’re seeing 60s, don’t be fooled! Since 2001, there has still been snow after having a 60 degree day 80% of the time.

There will be more 60s ahead for Wednesday. It will not be the best outdoor day because we will see windy conditions and there will be rain chances.

