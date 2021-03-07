Advertisement

Warmer Sunday ahead

Rain Chances Wednesday & Thursday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After a great day for some outdoor time, tonight will pave the way to even warmer temperatures! Southerly winds will make a return and help low temperatures be near freezing and bump highs well into the 50s! There will be a few passing clouds through the day. The winds will slightly pick up in the afternoon, but not bothersome enough to not enjoy some time outdoors! Heading into the work week we start with more sunshine and more areas will see highs will be able to reach the 60s Monday through Wednesday. Breezy conditions return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday there will be rain chances and by Wednesday night we could hear a few rumbles of thunder! Highs in the 50s return Thursday. Stay tuned for updates on the return of active weather Wednesday.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 29°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly breezy. High: 59°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Warm, mostly clear. Low: 42°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Warm Start