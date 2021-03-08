Advertisement

60s through Wednesday!

More active weather ahead Wednesday & Thursday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

If you’re liking the 60s they’ll be around for many areas through the next couple of days! Tuesday and Wednesday will be rather windy, though, with gusts to

25 mph on Tuesday and up to 35 mph on Wednesday. These winds will be bringing in the mild air but will also elevate the fire danger now that all of that dry

vegetation is out from under the snow. Starting late Tuesday night or early Wednesday a few showers will cross through the area. Much of Wednesday could end up

dry after the morning hours with the rain returning later in the evening and sticking around through Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with the rain.

Highs in the 50s are expected Thursday and Friday with 40s through the weekend and a chance for rain and snow Sunday.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG NORTH? LOW: 43°. WIND: SE/S 5-10

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 67°. WIND: S 15-20/35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS EARLY AND LATE. HIGH: 65°.

