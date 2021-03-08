60s through Wednesday!

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Our mild March pattern continues today! Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s with breezy south winds. This pattern looks to hold into Wednesday before rounds of showers develop and cooler air settles in for the weekend. Rainfall amounts will be under a half inch this week so area rivers should be in good shape. Looking ahead to this weekend the weather pattern will remain active and with cooler temps in place there will be the chance for a wintry mix by Sunday evening.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 67º. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 44°. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 68º.

