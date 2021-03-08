Advertisement

Blood center phasing out COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma donation program

Convalescent Plasma(KFYR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center says it plans to phase-out its COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma donation program effective March 26, 2021. With the recent decrease in hospitalization rates for COVID-19, demand for COVID-19 convalescent plasma has dropped to the point at which current inventories are sufficient to meet projections of patient need.

The MVRBC first began working with donors who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection to donate plasma rich in antibodies since April 2020. That’s when the first donors in our region, who had recovered from a COVID-19 infection, became eligible to donate. Since then, 2,508 donors gave more than 6,600 units.

“The community response to our CCP program has been nothing short of amazing,” said Pete Lux, Director, Donor and Patient Services. “I’m so proud of everyone on our team who has helped recruit, qualify, schedule, test, process, and deliver donations over the last year. Most of all, we have the individual donors to thank for stepping forward to help COVID-19 patients.”

Convalescent plasma contains antibodies to the COVID-19 virus and are used in the treatment of patients hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. CCP units may be stored in a frozen state for up to one year after the date of donation.

MVRBC continues to recover from blood drive and appointment cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has a critical need for red blood cell, platelet, and plasma donations from all blood types. To schedule an appointment for donation, call (800) 747-5401, schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

