Blue Grass police invite community to partake in Range Force Simulator

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Blue Grass Police Department on Friday shared some insight on what it is like to be a police officer.

In a Facebook post, officials asked if you had ever wondered what it was like and “having to make life and death decisions in a split second”.

“The MILO Range Force Simulator is up and running at the Emergency Building in Blue Grass,” police said. “The MILO Range is fully interactive and it gives a person firsthand experience of what officers face out on the streets and during calls for service and how they come to make decisions under a matter of only a few seconds.”

Officials say the range is used to train officers for “what if” situations and it helps to “sharpen their skills in a safe” environment.

“I am cordially inviting you to partake in this training as well,” police said on Facebook. “This quick introduction course will take the average person a minimum of 30 minutes to complete.”

Those interested can contact Chief Garrett Jahns at gjahns@bluegrassia.org or call and leave a message at 563-381-1485.

“This quick course is recommended for any elected officials, attorney’s, the everyday citizen and any and all law enforcement personnel,” police said. “It is available both during the day and evening hours. This course will be available in Blue Grass until Wednesday March 31st.”

