Bridge replacement to close portion of County Road W66 in Louisa County
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office announced a traffic alert to its Facebook page on Monday.
Officials say County Road W66 will be closed on Wednesday for the replacement of a bridge over Big Slough Creek.
This is expected to begin at 7 a.m.
Officials say the work is expected to be finished on Friday, July 2.
Detours will be posted for drivers in the area.
