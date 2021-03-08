Bridge replacement to close portion of County Road W66 in Louisa County

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office announced a traffic alert to its Facebook page on Monday.

Officials say County Road W66 will be closed on Wednesday for the replacement of a bridge over Big Slough Creek.

This is expected to begin at 7 a.m.

Officials say the work is expected to be finished on Friday, July 2.

Detours will be posted for drivers in the area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.