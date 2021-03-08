City of Davenport officials seek public input during virtual meeting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials with Davenport’s Parks and Recreation want input from the public.

On Thursday, March 11, they will be holding a virtual public information meeting at 7 p.m.

Officials say the meeting will provide citizens the opportunity to learn about the ongoing Parks and Recreation Master Plan project.

“A brief summary of the work completed to date and next steps will be given by the design team,” officials said in a Facebook post. “An interactive on-line survey will be conducted with attendees and then they will be introduced to the projects’ public engagement portal to participate in additional engagement exercises.”

Those interested can register for the event at this link.

Officials say preregistration is required.

