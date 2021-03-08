Advertisement

City of Davenport officials seek public input during virtual meeting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials with Davenport’s Parks and Recreation want input from the public.

On Thursday, March 11, they will be holding a virtual public information meeting at 7 p.m.

Officials say the meeting will provide citizens the opportunity to learn about the ongoing Parks and Recreation Master Plan project.

“A brief summary of the work completed to date and next steps will be given by the design team,” officials said in a Facebook post. “An interactive on-line survey will be conducted with attendees and then they will be introduced to the projects’ public engagement portal to participate in additional engagement exercises.”

Those interested can register for the event at this link.

Officials say preregistration is required.

📣 We want your opinion! Please join us for a virtual public information meeting on Thursday, March 11th at 7:00pm....

Posted by Davenport Parks and Recreation on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

