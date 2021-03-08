Advertisement

Fitness Apparel Plus

The plus is everything wellness including supplements, equipment, & coffee!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -

PSL puts the spotlight on a new fitness apparel and wellness boutique in Geneseo: Made For More Apparel. This was the second segment of the day featuring co-owners Kristen Granell and Tricia Hull. The original goal was an emphasis on leisurewear but developed into offering products with a whole wellness perspective---from the physical to mental. This shop not only has fitness apparel, it sells supplements, equipment, hosts yoga classes, and so much more. Plus---check out the coffee bar (for take home)!

The store’s grand opening will be in a few weeks (perhaps the end of March). Watch the video to learn more!

On Facebook

MADE FOR MORE APPAREL / 111 S. State St. / Geneseo, IL / loveslockerroom@gmail.com / (563) 508-7733

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Davenport Police have not yet identified any reported injuries or victims.
Davenport police investigating possible shooting near Perry Street
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400...
Fire crews respond to Bettendorf structure fire Saturday

Latest News

Damian Neil McMahill.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Map for RICO Health Dept. mass vaccination clinic
Illinois Army National Guard to assist in mass vaccination clinic in Milan
One person is dead following a car accident in Knox County over the weekend. Officials with the...
Man charged after crash in Knox County that kills one; injures three children
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois officials report 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Monday