Fitness Apparel Plus

PSL puts the spotlight on a new fitness apparel and wellness boutique in Geneseo: Made For More Apparel. This was the second segment of the day featuring co-owners Kristen Granell and Tricia Hull. The original goal was an emphasis on leisurewear but developed into offering products with a whole wellness perspective---from the physical to mental. This shop not only has fitness apparel, it sells supplements, equipment, hosts yoga classes, and so much more. Plus---check out the coffee bar (for take home)!

The store’s grand opening will be in a few weeks (perhaps the end of March). Watch the video to learn more!

MADE FOR MORE APPAREL / 111 S. State St. / Geneseo, IL / loveslockerroom@gmail.com / (563) 508-7733

