Henry County Sheriff’s office in Iowa gains new drug drop-box

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa has recently received a new drug drop-box.

Sheriff’s office officials posted to Facebook on Monday saying the state’s Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Association was able to provide the box to their office through a grant.

“The drug drop box is located in the front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office,” officials said. “The drug drop box is used for the disposal of unused and or expired prescription medications.”

Officials ask you to not place any sharp objects or liquids into the box.

