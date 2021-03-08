Illinois Army National Guard to assist in mass vaccination clinic in Milan

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is working with the Illinois Army National Guard to open a COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Milan.

Starting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the site will be open Mondays through Saturdays at the Camden Centre, 2701 E. 1st St., Milan, formerly known as the Milan Community Center. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers will be able to enter the parking lot from the Milan Beltway, only. Exit onto U.S. Hwy. 67. Signs will be posted to direct traffic.

Appointments must be made in advance. Online links for all clinics this week will be available at 6 p.m. Monday on the Rock Island County Health Department Facebook page and website, richd.org. Those registering for a slot must put in a voucher code that will accompany the Facebook and website postings. The Moderna vaccine will be available Tuesday-Thursday, and Pfizer will be offered Friday-Saturday. You can check which vaccine is available daily on the health department Facebook page. Availability of future vaccines will be dependent on supply.

This is a new registration process required by the Illinois Department of Public Health for National Guard-assisted sites Those who receive their first dose of the vaccine (if applicable) at the Camden Centre site are strongly urged to receive their second dose there, too. You will leave the site with a second-dose appointment.

Those currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Illinois include:

· Phase 1A: healthcare workers

· Phase 1B: Illinois residents 65 and older and frontline essential workers, including first responders; educators; food manufacturing and ag workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers and inmates; U.S. Postal workers; public transit employees; grocery store workers; and daycare staff

· Phase 1B Plus: Illinois residents 16-64 with qualifying high-risk medical conditions, including cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; diabetes; heart condition; immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant; obesity; pregnancy; pulmonary disease; and sickle cell disease

Because of this partnership with the Illinois National Guard, future mass vaccination clinics will not be scheduled at the Taxslayer Center,. The March 9 clinic will be the last vaccination clinic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

A comprehensive list of vaccination locations throughout Illinois is available at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

