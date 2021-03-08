Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Monday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 1,182 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,199,517 cases and 20,767 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,178 were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 266 people were in the intensive care unit and 118 people were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.3%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.8%.

IDPH also reported that 3,387,778 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered statewide and 1,152,020 people, 9.04% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 90,135 doses.  On Sunday, 29,564 doses were administered statewide.

Locally:

CountyTotal Doses AdministeredCounty Residents Fully Vaccinated% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Bureau8,6602,9618.97%
Carroll3,0209396.56%
Henderson9653575.32%
Henry13,9804,6719.52%
Jo Daviess5,1791,7218.05%
Knox16,8236,72313.42%
McDonough7,9372,8289.44%
Mercer4,5861,5589.99%
Rock Island33,83312,4888.70%
Stark1,62055610.25%
Warren4,9171,73810.20%
Whiteside14,6515,3739.66%
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

