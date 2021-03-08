Illinois officials report 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 1,182 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,199,517 cases and 20,767 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,178 were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 266 people were in the intensive care unit and 118 people were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.3%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.8%.

IDPH also reported that 3,387,778 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered statewide and 1,152,020 people, 9.04% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 90,135 doses. On Sunday, 29,564 doses were administered statewide.

Locally:

County Total Doses Administered County Residents Fully Vaccinated % of County Residents Fully Vaccinated Bureau 8,660 2,961 8.97% Carroll 3,020 939 6.56% Henderson 965 357 5.32% Henry 13,980 4,671 9.52% Jo Daviess 5,179 1,721 8.05% Knox 16,823 6,723 13.42% McDonough 7,937 2,828 9.44% Mercer 4,586 1,558 9.99% Rock Island 33,833 12,488 8.70% Stark 1,620 556 10.25% Warren 4,917 1,738 10.20% Whiteside 14,651 5,373 9.66%

