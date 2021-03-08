Illinois officials report 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 1,182 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and five deaths.
IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,199,517 cases and 20,767 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday night, 1,178 were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 266 people were in the intensive care unit and 118 people were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.3%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.8%.
IDPH also reported that 3,387,778 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered statewide and 1,152,020 people, 9.04% of the population, were fully vaccinated.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 90,135 doses. On Sunday, 29,564 doses were administered statewide.
Locally:
|County
|Total Doses Administered
|County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|Bureau
|8,660
|2,961
|8.97%
|Carroll
|3,020
|939
|6.56%
|Henderson
|965
|357
|5.32%
|Henry
|13,980
|4,671
|9.52%
|Jo Daviess
|5,179
|1,721
|8.05%
|Knox
|16,823
|6,723
|13.42%
|McDonough
|7,937
|2,828
|9.44%
|Mercer
|4,586
|1,558
|9.99%
|Rock Island
|33,833
|12,488
|8.70%
|Stark
|1,620
|556
|10.25%
|Warren
|4,917
|1,738
|10.20%
|Whiteside
|14,651
|5,373
|9.66%
