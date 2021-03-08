Advertisement

Iowa officials report 150 new COVID-19 cases, one death over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 150 new COVID-19 cases and one death between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 339,694 have tested positive for the virus and 5,559 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate, according to officials, is 4.1%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 1,578,108 people have been tested (4.15 million tests) for the virus and 320,317 people have recovered.

The state website also shows that 168 people were hospitalized. Of those, 29 people were admitted over the last 24 hours, 37 were in the intensive care unit, and seven were on ventilators.

As of Monday afternoon, 902,070 doses - 869,533 to Iowa residents - of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide. The state website showed that 593,114 Iowans, 18.80% of the population, have had at least one dose of the two-shot series, while 276,419, 8.76% of the population, have completed the series.

Locally:

CountyTotal Doses Administered to County ResidentsCounty Residents Receiving at Least One Dose% of County Residents Receiving at Least One DoseCounty Residents Fully Vaccinated% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Scott40,99027,94616.16%13,0447.54%
Muscatine9,1836,84616.05%2,3375.48%
Clinton11,1478,12117.49%3,0266.52%
Des Moines12,1067,81020.04%4,29611.02%
Lee8,0675,82717.31%2,2406.66%
Henry4,6983,39917.03%1,2996.51%
Jackson5,6114,25121.87%1,3607%
Cedar5,9974,15722.32%1,8409.88%
Louisa2,4561,80116.32%6555.94%
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Davenport Police have not yet identified any reported injuries or victims.
Davenport police investigating possible shooting near Perry Street
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400...
Fire crews respond to Bettendorf structure fire Saturday

Latest News

Damian Neil McMahill.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Map for RICO Health Dept. mass vaccination clinic
Illinois Army National Guard to assist in mass vaccination clinic in Milan
One person is dead following a car accident in Knox County over the weekend. Officials with the...
Man charged after crash in Knox County that kills one; injures three children
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois officials report 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Monday