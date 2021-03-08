Iowa officials report 150 new COVID-19 cases, one death over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 150 new COVID-19 cases and one death between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 339,694 have tested positive for the virus and 5,559 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate, according to officials, is 4.1%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 1,578,108 people have been tested (4.15 million tests) for the virus and 320,317 people have recovered.

The state website also shows that 168 people were hospitalized. Of those, 29 people were admitted over the last 24 hours, 37 were in the intensive care unit, and seven were on ventilators.

As of Monday afternoon, 902,070 doses - 869,533 to Iowa residents - of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide. The state website showed that 593,114 Iowans, 18.80% of the population, have had at least one dose of the two-shot series, while 276,419, 8.76% of the population, have completed the series.

Locally:

County Total Doses Administered to County Residents County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose % of County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose County Residents Fully Vaccinated % of County Residents Fully Vaccinated Scott 40,990 27,946 16.16% 13,044 7.54% Muscatine 9,183 6,846 16.05% 2,337 5.48% Clinton 11,147 8,121 17.49% 3,026 6.52% Des Moines 12,106 7,810 20.04% 4,296 11.02% Lee 8,067 5,827 17.31% 2,240 6.66% Henry 4,698 3,399 17.03% 1,299 6.51% Jackson 5,611 4,251 21.87% 1,360 7% Cedar 5,997 4,157 22.32% 1,840 9.88% Louisa 2,456 1,801 16.32% 655 5.94%

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.