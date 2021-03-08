Advertisement

Iowa Wine Passport

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Did you know Iowa has around 100 wineries across the state? It ends up being more than 250 vineyards covering nearly 1,300 acres! Nicole Eiler of the Iowa Wine Grower’s Association is our guest to talk about these wonderful vineyards and how viewers can take road trips, enjoy some wine, support local businesses, and participate in the IOWA WINE PASSPORT to win prizes (see below). Watch the video to learn more.

Iowa Wine Passport Program

  • Track your progress with this personalized digital passport and support locally owned wineries.
  • The Iowa Wine & Beer Promotion Board is offering free t-shirts to the first 400 participants that check-in at six participating wineries.
  • Each check-in on the passport counts towards an entry in the grand prize drawing of a $100 gift card to the participating winery of their choice.
  • It’s free to sign up and the more wineries they visit, the more chances for prizes!
  • Grand Prize winners will be announced in May, July and October.

Learn more and get the FREE passport at sip.iowawineandbeer.com.

