Lane restrictions on 2nd Street in Muscatine starts Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Lane restrictions on 2nd Street in Muscatine are underway as Tri-City Electric installs new traffic signals as part of the Park Avenue 4-to-3 Lane Conversion Project.

City officials say the inside lanes at the intersection of East 2nd and Cypress streets will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday and will continue through Friday, weather permitting.

City officials ask motorists to drive carefully and be prepared for possible delays.

The signals, once installed, will be in a flashing red mode until the entire project is completed later this summer.

Full-depth patching of Park Avenue from Washington to 2nd Street is expected to begin March 15, weather permitting. City officials said an exact schedule and lane restrictions would be announced closer to the actual start date.

The Park Avenue 4-to-3 Lane Conversion Project includes Park Avenue from Harrison to East 2nd Street and East 2nd Street from Park Avenue to Cypress Street. City officials said the proposed improvements focus specifically on safety, including traffic lane reconfiguration that would change the road from four lanes (two operating in each direction) to three lanes (one lane in each direction and a center two-way, left-turn lane).

Full-depth patching, milling, an asphalt overlay, and new sidewalk ramps are also part of the project.

According to city officials, the entire project is expected to be completed by Fall 2021, weather permitting.

