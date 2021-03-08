Light The Spark Scholarships
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Sarah Behning, President of Mindfire Communications, is the PSL guest to talk about the upcoming deadline for submissions from students interested in pursuing careers in creative fields such as writing, visual arts, or those from a diverse or multicultural background. The MindFire Light the Spark scholarship program is a brand new scholarship for local students. Watch the video and see the additional support information below.
- The scholarship application is open through March 25 at //MindFireComm.com/scholarships.
- MindFire is giving three (3) one-time gifts of $2,000.02 to high school seniors in Rock Island and Scott counties.
- The three scholarships are for students who want to pursue a career in the creative field.
- The Raising Writers scholarship is for those interested in copywriting and public relations.
- The Developing Designers scholarship is for students who love the visual arts.
- The Championing Diversity scholarship is focused on creating the change we want to see in the creative industry, which means a more inclusive and diverse workforce, so this scholarship is for students skilled in writing and design who are from diverse and multicultural backgrounds, including those who identify as members of the LGBTQ community and/or those with disabilities.
