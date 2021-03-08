Advertisement

Light The Spark Scholarships

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Sarah Behning, President of Mindfire Communications, is the PSL guest to talk about the upcoming deadline for submissions from students interested in pursuing careers in creative fields such as writing, visual arts, or those from a diverse or multicultural background. The MindFire Light the Spark scholarship program is a brand new scholarship for local students. Watch the video and see the additional support information below.

  • The scholarship application is open through March 25 at //MindFireComm.com/scholarships.
  • MindFire is giving three (3) one-time gifts of $2,000.02 to high school seniors in Rock Island and Scott counties.
  • The three scholarships are for students who want to pursue a career in the creative field.
  • The Raising Writers scholarship is for those interested in copywriting and public relations.
  • The Developing Designers scholarship is for students who love the visual arts.
  • The Championing Diversity scholarship is focused on creating the change we want to see in the creative industry, which means a more inclusive and diverse workforce, so this scholarship is for students skilled in writing and design who are from diverse and multicultural backgrounds, including those who identify as members of the LGBTQ community and/or those with disabilities.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Davenport Police have not yet identified any reported injuries or victims.
Davenport police investigating possible shooting near Perry Street
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400...
Fire crews respond to Bettendorf structure fire Saturday

Latest News

Damian Neil McMahill.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Map for RICO Health Dept. mass vaccination clinic
Illinois Army National Guard to assist in mass vaccination clinic in Milan
One person is dead following a car accident in Knox County over the weekend. Officials with the...
Man charged after crash in Knox County that kills one; injures three children
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois officials report 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Monday