GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -

PSL puts the spotlight on a new fitness apparel and wellness boutique in Geneseo: Made For More Apparel. Guests include co-owners Kristen Granell and Tricia Hull. The original goal was an emphasis on leisurewear but developed into offering products with a whole wellness perspective---from the physical to mental. The store’s grand opening will be in a couple of weeks. Watch the video to learn more!

MADE FOR MORE APPAREL / 111 S. State St. / Geneseo, IL / loveslockerroom@gmail.com / (563) 508-7733

