Man charged after crash in Knox County that kills one; injures three children

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead following a car accident in Knox County over the weekend.

Officials with the county sheriff’s office said on Saturday, March 6, they were called to the 2100 block of US Highway 34 for a crash.

A preliminary investigation showed a black Nissan, driven by Jamal Jenkins Jr., of Pennsylvania, was found resting on its top and a red Toyota Prius were both on the east shoulder of US Highway 34.

Officials say from witness statements they learned Jenkins Jr., was heading south and attempting to pass another car when he collided with the Prius, driven by Joshua Baumgardner, of Altona.

Officials say Baumgardner was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were three juveniles in the Nissan, ages 4-8 and they were all taken to the hospital in Peoria. Officials have not released their names or their conditions pending family notification.

Jenkins Jr., was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. He is being charged with reckless homicide, endangering the life or health of a child, aggravated reckless driving, child restraint violation, improper passing on left, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and no valid driver’s license.

Jenkins Jr., is currently recovering from injuries from the crash.

The sheriff’s office, Knox County Accident Reconstruction Team, Galesburg Police Accident Reconstruction Team, State Police, Knox County Coroner’s Office, GHAS and AOW Fire and Ambulance helped assist in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department’s Crash Investigation Team.

