Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man facing a felony sexual abuse charge after police say he forcibly grabbed and groped a woman at a Davenport Walmart has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Scott County court records Damian Neil McMahill, 20, on March 2 filed a written plea of guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual assault, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison, through his attorney, Russell Dircks.

According to a written plea agreement, his plea is open, meaning prosecutors can make any recommendation when he is sentenced on April 21.

McMahill will be required to register as a sex offender, court records show.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police:

Around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15, officers responded to Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, for an assault in the store.

Police learned McMahill followed the woman for about two or three minutes and, once she stopped in an aisle to shop, forcibly grabbed her around the neck and groped her.

The woman tried to fight back. Neither the woman nor McMahill knew each other before the incident.

After the incident, he changed his clothing and hairstyle and was located by police in his car in the store’s parking lot.

The clothing worn during the assault was recovered. McMahill told officers that he grabbed the woman because “she was pretty.”

Store surveillance video showed McMahill following the woman around the store before the incident, according to the affidavit.

He remained in the Scott County Jail Monday, online jail records show.

Scott County court records show McMahill pleaded guilty in February 2019 to assault, a simple misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a fine of $65.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in that case, he grabbed a woman’s buttocks with both hands at HyVee on East 53rd Street, Davenport.

