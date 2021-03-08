Police investigate shots fired incident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Monday evening in Davenport

In a news release, Davenport Police responded at around 5:11 p.m. to the 1400 block of Gaines Street for reports of gunshots being fired.

A preliminary investigation confirms that shots were fired, and that numerous shell casing were recovered in the 1400 and 1500 block of Gaines Street.

There were no victims identified. A vehicle and a house were struck by bullets.

Detectives are investigating the incident. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”

