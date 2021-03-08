Advertisement

Police investigate shots fired incident in Davenport

Davenport Police temporarily blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.
Davenport Police temporarily blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Monday evening in Davenport

In a news release, Davenport Police responded at around 5:11 p.m. to the 1400 block of Gaines Street for reports of gunshots being fired.

A preliminary investigation confirms that shots were fired, and that numerous shell casing were recovered in the 1400 and 1500 block of Gaines Street.

There were no victims identified. A vehicle and a house were struck by bullets.

Detectives are investigating the incident. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com

Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Monday, March 8, 2021

This is a developing story. TV6 will update you when information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Damian Neil McMahill.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty
Multiple police officers responded to the 3400 block of Hillandale Road Monday evening.
One person injured following a shooting in Davenport

Latest News

Multiple police officers responded to the 3400 block of Hillandale Road Monday evening.
One person injured following a shooting in Davenport
Officers Whitney Pena and Jolisa Colman
Two Muscatine Police Officers Honored For Saving Lives
Stolen cars up by 156 percent from last year
Stolen cars up by 156 percent from last year
Stolen cars up by 156 percent from last year
Stolen cars up by 156 percent from last year