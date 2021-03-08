Red Cross: Blood donation remains essential amid COVID-19 pandemic

(KWQC) - Blood donation remains essential amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the American Red Cross is urging the public to make an appointment to donate blood.

“For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or coping with a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait,” the Red Cross said in a media release. “Their health is reliant on the selfless generosity of blood donors. However, the blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month.”

The Red Cross said more donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. The Red Cross said you can schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet, and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s lifesaving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

Local upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Clinton County, Iowa

Clinton

March 23: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St.

Lee County, Illinois

Amboy

March 31: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amboy Community Building, 280 W. Wasson Road.

Dixon

March 19: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dixon Hope Bible Fellowship, 732 Brinton Ave.

March 30: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 506 W. 3rd St.

March 31: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sauk Valley Community College Student Government, 173 IL Route 2.

Mercer County

Aledo

March 16: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 106 SW 3rd Ave.

Rock Island County

Moline

March 24: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross of Quad Cities, 1100 River Drive.

Whiteside County

Morrison

March 17: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland Ave.

March 18: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road.

