Advertisement

Tom Brady rookie card goes for record $1.32 million

A Tom Brady rookie card for more than $1 million.
A Tom Brady rookie card for more than $1 million.(Source: PWCC Marketplace, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Tom Brady rookie card just sold for more than $1.3 million, making it the most expensive trading card in the history of football.

The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card is one of only 100 cards in the world, according to PWCC Marketplace, the auction house that sold it.

Fitbit CEO and co-founder James Park bought the card.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady.,” Park said. “Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT (greatest of all time) in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection.”

In January, another of Brady’s rookie cards was auctioned on eBay for more than half a million dollars.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Davenport Police have not yet identified any reported injuries or victims.
Davenport police investigating possible shooting near Perry Street
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400...
Fire crews respond to Bettendorf structure fire Saturday

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out...
LGBTQ rights bill ignites debate over religious liberty
Damian Neil McMahill.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo
NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo
Biden remarks at International Women's Day event