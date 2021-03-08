Utility pole replacement to shut portion of Losey St. down in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A portion of Losey Street in Galesburg is expected to be shut down temporarily on Tuesday.

City officials say weather permitting, officials with Ameren will close the westbound lane of Losey Street at the Seminary Street intersection. This is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and go until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9 for utility pole replacement.

Officials say signs will be posted for a detour route.

