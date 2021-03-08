Warm to start the next week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Prepare for more warm temperatures! Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s north and low 40s from the Quad Cities south. Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon Monday while temperatures reach the mid-60s. Although there will be warm temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday as well, Monday has the best conditions in store if you want to spend time outdoors. Tuesday will be breezy and by Wednesday there will be windy conditions. Our next weather maker arrives Wednesday bringing rain by morning. Late Wednesday there will be a cold front that brings rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. We will keep updating this as we get closer.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm. Low: 43°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Warm, mostly sunny. High: 65°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 44°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

