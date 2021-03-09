Advertisement

“Birds and You”

The role we can play in preserving the birds we see every day in our QCA backyards
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Since 1970, the U.S. has lost 29% of its bird population. That depressing analysis was the basis of a new museum exhibit in the QCA. Christine Chandler, Curator of Natural Science at The Putnam Museum, joins PSL to bring attention to, “Birds and You”. She covers all of the following information (below) including the importance of creating a backyard that can attract and provide a better environment for QCA bird populations. Watch the video to learn more.

  • What was the purpose behind creating Birds and You? The depressing study about bird loss in general (loss of habitats, pesticides, etc.).
  • How was the Putnam’s collection used to create this exhibit? Where did the birds come from?
  • What can people do to help birds?

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police temporarily blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.
Police investigate shots fired incident in Davenport
Damian Neil McMahill.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Davenport Walmart pleads guilty
Cornelius Lashun Miller, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of going armed...
Police: Davenport man struck person several times with hammer
Multiple police officers responded to the 3400 block of Hillandale Road Monday evening.
One person injured following a shooting in Davenport
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Breezy and pleasant conditions this afternoon, with highs in the 60's & 70's.
Your First Alert Forecast
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Alzheimer's Association
The Growing Burden of Alzheimer’s
Paula's Homemade Irish Cream
Paula’s Homemade Irish Cream