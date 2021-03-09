DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Since 1970, the U.S. has lost 29% of its bird population. That depressing analysis was the basis of a new museum exhibit in the QCA. Christine Chandler, Curator of Natural Science at The Putnam Museum, joins PSL to bring attention to, “Birds and You”. She covers all of the following information (below) including the importance of creating a backyard that can attract and provide a better environment for QCA bird populations. Watch the video to learn more.

What was the purpose behind creating Birds and You? The depressing study about bird loss in general (loss of habitats, pesticides, etc.).

How was the Putnam’s collection used to create this exhibit? Where did the birds come from?

What can people do to help birds?

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.