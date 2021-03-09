Heavy police presence in Downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday morning a heavy police presence was spotted in Downtown Davenport on Iowa St. inside of a parking lot between East Second and Third St.

Tv6 arrived on the scene just shortly after 2 a.m. and police are still there investigating.

Iowa St. was blocked off temporarily, it is now back open.

We have limited information at this point.

Caution tape has been put up and evidence markers have been spotted in the parking lot of this area.

TV6 is expecting more information from local authorities.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated on air and online.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.