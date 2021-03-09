Advertisement

Breezy & Warm Conditions Today

We’re tracking rain through the region Wednesday & Thursday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Clouds gave way to sunshine this morning, and that’s what we can expect for the rest of your Tuesday. Look for warm southerly winds helping to boost temperatures in the 60′s in the northern two thirds of the viewing area, to the lower 70′s south. Those winds, along with low humidity and dry vegetation, could bring an enhanced risk for grass fires, so outdoor burning is discouraged. Clouds will be on the increase this evening, as our next system approaches the area, bringing a chance for light showers well after midnight. Rain chances continue into Wednesday, with a rumble of thunder not out of the question by the evening hours. We’ll see 60′s again during the day, followed by light rain and 50′s Thursday, and temperatures back in the 40′s by Friday. Our next weather maker could produce a rain/snow mix Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High: 70°. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness, with rain developing after midnight. Not as cool. Low: 53°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. High: 65°.

