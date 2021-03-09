Lockdown lifted at Central High School in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A lockdown has been lifted in Davenport after Central High School was notified about a “situation nearby”.

According to a district spokesman, shortly after noon there was an anonymous threat called into the school, which prompted a lockdown of the entire campus. Authorities were contacted and conducted an investigation of the building and surrounding community. Once officials determined the area was secure and there was no threat to students or staff, the lockdown was lifted at 1:40 p.m..

