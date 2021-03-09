Advertisement

Easton Valley battles to overtime in the state quarterfinals

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The undefeated Easton Valley River Hawks would take the lead just about midway through the first quarter and they would hold that advantage for most of the game. The Blue Devils of Martesndale-St. Marys were able to claw back in the fourth quarter, evening the game just a few seconds into the final period. River Hawks senior, Kaleb Cornilsen would hit two free throws with no time left in regulation to send the game to overtime, but the Blue Devils would take the lead early in the extra session to end the perfect season for Easton Valley.

