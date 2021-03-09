DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Wendy Strgar, CEO of Good Clean Love joins PSL to talk about how living through the pandemic may affect the various aspects of finding love and a life partner. Strgar will cover the following types of FAQs (below). She does think people will be more cautious with safety as top of mind. She even suggests that more old-fashioned approaches to courting might prevail---like dates at parks and snail-mail letter writing. Watch the segment to learn more.

How has COVID changed the way people date, and how will this affect finding love in a post-pandemic world?

More people than ever are resorting to online dating apps? Is this a good thing? What’s your take?

What tips would you have for those still only virtual dating and for those who are ready to start dating in person as restrictions lift?

Good Clean Love Where can viewers go to learn more tips from you? ---

