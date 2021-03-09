Free mulch available through Moline Parks and Recreation

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - For those needing to do some landscaping, Moline Parks and Recreation say they want to help you out.

The City of Moline is offering free mulch to residents who would like it for their home or business.

In a release, the Parks and Recreation Department said mulch is still available for pick-up at Riverside Park (3400 5th Avenue) and Stephens Park (7th Street & 15th Avenue). It’s available on a first-come-first-serve basis and will only be available while supplies last.

Looking to freshen up the landscaping around your home or business? And for free? Free mulch is available for pick up... Posted by Moline Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

