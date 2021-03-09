Health officials announce 20+ new cases in Rock Island County
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials on Tuesday in Rock Island County announced 25 new cases of COVID-19.
This brings the county’s total to 13,023 cases. There are currently 18 patients in the county’s hospitals with COVID.
The number of deaths stands at 305.
The new cases are:
· 2 women in their 70s
· 1 woman in her 60s
· 3 women in their 40s
· 6 women in their 30s
· 2 girls in their teens
· 1 man in his 80s
· 6 men in their 50s
· 1 man in his 40s
· 2 men in their 30s
· 1 boy younger than 13
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:
· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies
· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.