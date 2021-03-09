Advertisement

Health officials announce 20+ new cases in Rock Island County

Health officials on Tuesday in Rock Island County announced 25 new cases of COVID-19.
Health officials on Tuesday in Rock Island County announced 25 new cases of COVID-19.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials on Tuesday in Rock Island County announced 25 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 13,023 cases. There are currently 18 patients in the county’s hospitals with COVID.

The number of deaths stands at 305.

The new cases are:

· 2 women in their 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 6 women in their 30s

· 2 girls in their teens

· 1 man in his 80s

· 6 men in their 50s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 2 men in their 30s

· 1 boy younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

