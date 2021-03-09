Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 1,510 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting 1,201,027 total cases and 20,781 deaths. As of Monday night, 1,177 were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 263 people were in the intensive care unit and 132 people were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.3%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.7%.

IDPH also reported that 3,463,150 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide and 1,194,320 people, 9.37% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

Officials also said that half of Illinoisans 65 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Locally:

CountyTotal Doses AdministeredCounty Residents Fully Vaccinated% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Bureau8,7483,0049.10%
Carroll3,0609546.67%
Henderson1,0423675.47%
Henry14,6045,19910.59%
Jo Daviess5,2591,7488.18%
Knox16,9726,79713.56%
McDonough8,1692,8969.67%
Mercer4,6561,58410.15%
Rock Island34,55012,8608.96%
Stark1,68260611.17%
Warren5,1021,90611.19%
Whiteside14,8575,4529.80%

  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,180 doses.  On Monday, 75,372 doses were administered statewide.

