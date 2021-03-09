Iowa hotline for seniors in need of vaccinations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa’s hotline to help older Iowan’s get covid vaccinations starts March, 9, 2021.

Anyone 65 or older can dial 211 to get assistance in setting up an appointment for a shot. They will help residents without access to computers navigate the appointment process with pharmacies and other providers. While they will ask for your name, age and birthday, they will not ask for any financial or insurance information. again the number is 211.

